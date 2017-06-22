Forces deployed to quell fighting in Eastern Lakes

The Minister of Information in Eastern Lakes says forces have been deployed in Pakuach area of Awerial County after clashes between cattle keepers.

Abraham Majak said the fighting was on Tuesday after a disagreement between two groups of cattle keepers over a cattle camp.

Mr. Majak said security forces have been sent to the area to calm the situation, and some of the youth suspected of taking part in the violence have been arrested.

“All those culprits who started and who joined in that conflict are arrested and are brought before justice,” Majak said.

He told Eye Radio that the number of casualties has not been established.

Mr. Majak said the situation is now clam, and the commissioners may present their report to the governor today [Thursday].