Kenya Football Federation reconstitutes Harambee Stars’ bench

After a 3-2 loss by Harambee Stars on to Central African Republic and a 2-2 draw with Comoros in the first friendly in Morocco, Kenya Football Federation (FKF) has moved to reconstitute the bench.

Head Coach Stanley Okumbi has been redeployed to handle the Under 20 side.

Assistant coach Frank Ouna will now shift his attention to Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC while goal keeper coach Haggai Azande goes back to Tusker FC. Both Ouna and Azande will be redeployed soon for other national team roles.

FKF is expected to announce a foreign coach in May.

Okumbi took over as Harambee Stars coach in February 2016 and went on to register mixed results culminating in Harambee Stars failing to make it to the last African Cup of Nations.

Belgian Paul Put took over last September and left after three months complaining that his assistants Okumbi and John Kamau were not equal to the task.

Dutch coach Ruud Krool is tipped to take over as the Harambee Stars Coach.