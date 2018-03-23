Football club suspended in Abyei for assaulting referee

The Football Association for Abyei has suspended a first division football club after its player assaulted a referee over the weekend.

On Sunday, referee Tong Garawang sent off the unnamed player for Galbel Ased during a match with Al Salaam.

The player retaliated by attacking the referee with a stick.

The Abyei chairman of the football association, Chol Changath, said Galbel Ased will not take part in any football match in the area for 2 years.

“The organizing committee issued an order to suspend Galb Alased team for 2 years and fined it 30 thousand pounds,” he said.

He said the moved has been done according to the law.