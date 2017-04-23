Football: Another bright day for Bright Stars

South Sudan National Football team, the Bright Stars capped their maiden outing in the qualifiers for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) with victory edging Somalia 2-1 away in Djibouti on Saturday.

It was the first time South Sudan were participating in the championship designed exclusively for footballers playing in the domestic leagues since joining the realms of international football in 2012, and they did not disappoint, snatching victory over Somalia in a match of equals.

Forward James Moga gave the Bright Stars the lead after only six minutes before Abas Amin Mohamed drew level for the Ocean Stars four minutes after the break.

Khamis Leon sealed the victory for Bilal Felix’s charges with a strike on 52 minutes to give his side an advantage ahead of the return leg next week in Juba.

The match played at the Gouled Stadium in Djibouti due to Somalia’s inability to host matches in their territory saw the Bright Stars having the last laugh at the expense of the Ocean Stars in the first leg of the First Round of the Southern Zone qualifiers for the 2018 edition to be staged in Kenya.