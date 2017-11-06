Food situation to worsen – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics has warned of looming food insecurity.

It says according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report, the worsening situation is due to the prolonged conflict that affected farming activates and the ongoing economic crises.

The report jointly compiled by the bureau and partners says post-harvest gains between October and December are expected to reduce the number of severely food insecure people to 4.8 million.

However, an anticipated earlier than normal start of the lean season will result in an estimated 5.1 million people being classified as ‘severely food insecure’ in early 2018.

“In October-December 2017, populations will remain in Humanitarian Catastrophe in Wau and Ayod,” Isaiah Chol, chairman of the bureau said in the report.

In January-March 2018, humanitarian catastrophe is expected to persist only in Wau, according to the report.

“Of great concern is Greater Baggari, a sub-area of former Wau County with an estimated population of 25 000, where 10% of the population is in Humanitarian Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) in September 2017 as a result of sustained insecurity, sporadic humanitarian access since 2016, lack of freedom of movement and extreme depletion of livelihoods”.

The report also indicates that acute malnutrition has worsened as compared to 2016.

