Food security campaign launched in Yambio

A food security campaign is encouraging farmers to return to their fields for the main planting season.

According to reports by humanitarian agencies released last month, more than seven million are expected to be food insecure.

The campaign was launched on Wednesday in Yambio, Gbudwe state, by the Ministry of Agriculture – in collaboration with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program.

It will also be replicated in the former ten states.

It involves the use of media and other channels at national and state levels to increase awareness of the critical nature of the coming main planting season, and introduce new measures to stimulate farmers to increase their farming activities.

“It is only through agriculture that we can come out of all these sufferings. Our economy has worsened; food items are so expensive in the market because we are lazy to cultivate,” said Onyoti Adigo, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

For his part, FAO deputy representative Pierre Vanthier said FAO and WFP stand ready to help the farmers this season.

“I think we are here together in order to win a battle. I think if am not wrong, your state represents more less 17 percent of the total agricultural production in the country.”

Mr Vanthier also called farmers to plant their crops early so that they will be able to harvest their crops during the lean season.