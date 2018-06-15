Food rations for S. Sudanese refugees reduced due to funds shortage

Monthly food rations for refugees in Ethiopia have reduced over the last month due to inadequate funding, the the UN refugee agency, UNHCR has said.

It said the shortage of funds has affected the distribution of nutritious food to infants and school-going children.

“UNHCR’s financial requirements for 2018 is only 17 percent funded, forcing the agency to focus on life-saving interventions, including food, shelter and sanitation facilities,” read a press release by the UNHCR.

In response, the government of Ireland has announced the disbursement of over one million U.S dollars to the refugee agency.

The amount, according to Irish Aid organization will support the delivery of international protection and critical services to the over 920,000 refugees hosted by Ethiopia.

There are currently, four hundred thousand South Sudanese refugees in Ethiopia.

UNHCR noted that children under 18 years of age make up almost 60 percent of the refugee population.

It called on more donors to ensure better care and protection, and allow for greater access to education and livelihood opportunities for the young refugees.

Ethiopia is host to the second largest refugee population in Africa, mainly from South Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia.