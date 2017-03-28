No food for inmates in state prisons

The Director General for the National Prisons Service says there is no food for prisoners in the states.

Gen Henry Kuany says this happened due to economic crisis. He told Eye Radio that the situation is not much better in Juba.

There are more than 1,000 inmates in Juba, who struggle to get one meal in a day.

He says the situation has worsened in the states, where the prison service is unable to provide any meals.

The Central Prison in Juba is now using 17 bags of flour per day to feed more than 1,000 inmates.

“The prisoners are not getting enough food, but they are getting half of what is supposed to be their feeding,” he stated.

Gen Henry says more than 30 contractors who are providing food to prisons in Juba and other states are demanding big amount of money from the government.

He says some of those contractors have stopped working while some are still providing food only to the prisoners in Juba.

“The market prices are very high, beyond what they [contractors] can afford to provide the required food items for prisoners.

It is not clear how many prisoners are not getting food in the states.