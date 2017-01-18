Fistula cases rising among teenage mothers

A medical doctor at the Juba Teaching Hospital says the facility receives at least five cases of fistula every month.

Obstetric fistula is a hole between the birth canal and the rectum or the bladder that is caused by prolonged labor, leaving a woman with an uncontrolled flow of urine or feces or both.

Dr Anthony Laku, who is a specialist of Obstetric Gynecology, says the cases are mainly reported among teenage mothers.

“These are those who are able to come to the hospital. There are those who are having fistula, but are embarrassed to come to the hospital,” Dr Laku told Eye Radio.

He lamented that the cases of the medical condition represent bad statistical records the hospital often receives.

“Unfortunately, we have very bad records about our statistics in the country as far as the cases of fistula are [concerned],” he stated.

Dr Laku said Juba Teaching Hospital will in collaboration with doctors from Egypt conduct surgery on women with fistula in the first week of next month.

He called on communities to help spread the information for women with the medical condition to get the service.

He added: “Such people are advised to come to the hospital so that they get the medication they need.”