Fire razes S. Sudanese refugees’ property in Sudan

South Sudanese refugees in White Nile State of Sudan say they lost property worth millions of Sudanese pounds after fire destroyed their market.

The fire broke at Redis refugee camp Market out yesterday evening, destroying hundreds of shops for the refugees.

Nasir Issa, one of those who lost property to the fire, said they ran to the market to save their assets but failed.

“The fire just came spreading from behind our shops… and we tried to stop it from spreading further, but failed,” he told Eye Radio.

“The losses were so huge with myself alone losing goods worth 104,000 Sudanese pounds.”

There are at least 400,000 South Sudanese refugees in the Sudan.