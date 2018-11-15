Finance ministry releases cash for conduct of examinations

The Minister of Finance said he has transferred more than 84 million pounds to the account of the National Examinations Council.

This comes after Eye Radio reported that the examination for this year would be postponed due to lack of funds.

The money is spent on the printing of the examination papers, distribution, and marking.

At least 48,000 pupils have registered for the national exercise scheduled to commence on November 26.

The director of the examination council, Nyok Deng, said the schoolchildren might not sit unless the ministry of finance and economic planning provides it with funds.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, the minister of finance – Salvatore Garang Mabiordit – said the money will cover both primary and secondary leaving examinations:

“Well we have written already in their name primarily to go to their account, and it is up to them to dispatch it according to their own need.”

Mr Garang said the delay was not deliberate, but that there were too many things the ministry had prioritized to deal with, and the demand by the Ministry of General Education was one them.

“It is not because we don’t want to pay, but because the cash follow was not that much to satisfy every request from any ministry.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the director of the examination council, Nyok Deng, confirmed the information.

“We just received confirmation today of the payment invoice from the ministry of finance, releasing the fund needed for the examination conduct.”

He described the development as good news: “Well the good news is the children of South Sudan are going to seat for their examinations as the ministry has scheduled.”