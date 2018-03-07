Finance Ministry accused of delaying authentication of contractors’ documents

The Executive Director of the South Sudan Roads Authority says unnecessary delays by the Ministry of Finance makes their work difficult.

Kenyatta Benjamin Warille said when they submit contractors’ document for authentication, it takes more than 3 months before it is approve by the ministry of finance.

Benjamin told Eye Radio that such a bureaucracy discourages private construction companies from applying for contracts.

“You go there with a single sheet they will take, only to write to you after three months or two months that this is missing and this is there,” he said.

Mr Benjamin said this has made it difficult to maintain the Juba-Nimule Road, which, according to travelers, is badly damaged:

“The process itself is so involving and time consuming which defeats the purpose for which we are applying for to the Ministry of Finance because we need to expedite things. We have only twelve months to do things in the financial year.”

Attempts to contact the Ministry of Finance for comment was not immediately successful.

The Roads Authority is government parastatal mandated to develop, manage, rehabilitate and maintain any trunks roads linking South Sudan and the neighboring countries.