Why Finance Min Dhieu suspended his 1st undersecretary

The First Undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has been suspended over corruption allegations.

The First Undersecretary Agak Achuil Lual, was suspended through a ministerial order by the Minister, Stephen Dhieu Dau.

In a leaked letter seen by Eye Radio, Achuil is believed to have requested for advance from the Bank of South Sudan.

According to the letter, Agak requested more than 317 million Pounds from the Bank of South Sudan in favor of some private company contractors that claim to have outstanding arrears at the ministry of finance.

The letter dated Feb 5, 2018 and signed by the Minister of Finance, Stephen Dhieu, asked the undersecretary why he made a unilateral decision to request for deficit finance.

“This action undermined the ongoing economic reforms pegged at ensuring prudent macroeconomic policy and increased money supply in the market, thus partially accelerating depreciation of national currency against the USD,” partly reads the letter.

In a statement to Eye Radio, Minister Dhieu confirmed that he suspended his first undersecretary.

“Yes he has been suspended, but there are administrative procedures underway,” Dhieu stated.

The letter states that Mr Agak is suspended without pay, pending investigation by a committee that will be constituted on a later date as per public law and regulations.