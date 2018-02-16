US finally amends the arms ban

The United States has finally amended a policy prohibiting exportation of arms to South Sudan.

Two weeks ago, the US imposed an arms embargo aimed at ending the violence in South Sudan.

Following the decision, it said it would amend the International Traffic in Arms Regulations-ITAR-to implement the order.

According to the just issued order, no broker may engage in or propose to engage in brokering activities subject to the restrictions that involve South Sudan without first obtaining the approval of State’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls.

“The Secretary of State has determined that it is in the best interests of U.S. foreign policy to restrict, with certain exceptions, the export of defense articles and defense services to South Sudan in order to reflect the U.S. government’s opposition to the trade of arms to South Sudan and its contribution to the conflict and humanitarian crisis,” partly reads the order.

It says that only arms would be approved for use by the United Nations and African Union Regional Task Force for monitoring, verification, or peacekeeping support operations in South Sudan.

The policy also categorically said human rights monitors, representatives of the media, and humanitarian and development workers can get approval for export of personal protective equipment such as flak jackets and helmets.

South Sudan now joins 19 other countries on the list of ITAR prohibition policy.

They include Afghanistan, Belarus, Burma, China, the Central African Republic, Cuba, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, and Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.