Fighting reported in Bieh as Taban tours the area

Some civilians in the Bieh are fighting among themselves as the First Vice President tours the state, according to a member of parliament at the state Legislative Assembly.

Paulino Kweth told Eye Radio the fighting took place along the state borders upon Taban Deng’s arrival in Bieh state days ago.

Last week, the Spokesperson of the SPLA-IO under Taban, Dickson Gatluak told Eye Radio that the FVP was on a peace tour in the region.

“Let people speak about peace, because when he arrived there, it appeared like there was fighting somehow among the civilians near to the state border,” said Hon Kweth.

The motive of the fighting is unclear, but some of the inhabitants are reportedly opposed to the visit.

For his part, Bieh state parliament speaker Isaac Duoth called on people of the area to embrace peace, saying violence is not an option:

“We have to take peace as the main option because our people have suffered enough.”