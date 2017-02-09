Fighting reaches “worrying proportions”

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has described as “worrying proportions” a renewed fighting in the northern part of the country.

The mission says the government SPLA and opposition forces on Wednesday engaged in attacks in Owachi and Tonga areas, Panyinkang County, Central Upper Nile State.

“What began with an exchange of fire between SPLA and Aguelek opposition forces, has expanded geographically. Military resupplies have since been observed arriving in the area,” UNMISS Spokesperson Daniel Dickinson said in a statement issued Thursday morning.

This comes after humanitarian groups have also expressed concerned about the fighting which has lasted days now.

On 1 February, the International Organization for Migration announced that it had suspended humanitarian activities in Wau Shilluk, Fashoda State, due to the violence.

Besides, staff of the medical charity, MSF, fled the area over the weekend in fear of insecurity, depriving the vulnerable of medical aid.

“Military operations on the west bank of the Nile river are taking place…, forcing people out of their homes,” Dickinson added.

In response, the SPLA spokesperson, Brigadier Lul Ruai Koang, confirmed the clashes in some of the areas, but said he was not aware of any renewed fighting in Panyikang.

“What I know was about 3 days ago; there were clashes between our forces around Kwek in Northern Upper Nile on Sudan-South Sudan border. And that one does not fall under Panyikang but Renk County,” Brig Ruai told Eye Radio.

On Wednesday, JMEC Chairman Festus Mogae called upon both parties to respect the ceasefire.

Listen to Brig Ruai’s response: