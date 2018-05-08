Fifteen Chinese doctors in Juba to assist local staffs

Fifteen Chinese medical doctors have arrived in the country to help build the capacity of local health workers in the public health sector.

This is the sixth medical team China has sent to South Sudan since 2013.

According to a report on China’s CGTN Africa, the 15 doctors will stay in South Sudan for one year.

Their expertise is expected to help South Sudanese health professionals meet the challenges of waterborne diseases, malaria, including their ability to deliver quality healthcare services.

In 2016, China agreed to assist the government in the modernization and expansion of Juba Teaching Hospital is currently ongoing.

The 33-million-dollar-project will enable the construction of a maternity unit and emergency and accidents unit to accommodate all the services that are required by a world-standard hospital.

The hospital will also have a facility for the accommodation of Chinese medical team assign to Juba Teaching Hospital.

Speaking at an event here in Juba, the Chinese Charge de Affaires in South Sudan, Liu Xiaodong said his country’s vision is to build strong relations with South Sudan through developmental support.

“In the future, China will work even more closely with our South Sudanese counterparts to step up exchanges and cooperation in the health sector between our two countries, so as to bring more benefit to the South Sudanese people,” Xiaodong said.



For his part, the National Minister of Health, Dr. Riek Gai Kok, says China’s support to the health sector has greatly improved the ability of local staff to deliver services…

“Our capacity is not any longer the same as it used to be – before 2013,” Dr. Riak Gai said.



China earlier agreed to offer scholarships for South Sudanese doctors and nurses as part of the project.