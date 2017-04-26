FIFA proposes date for SSFA General Assembly meeting

FIFA has proposed 15 June 2017 as the day for the General Assembly of South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) to be held.

The world soccer governing body FIFA will provide finances to facilitate the whole process according to the email sent from Zurich posted on the SSFA Facebook page:

“We would strongly suggest holding the elective general assembly on Thursday 15 June, as it would be the most convenient date for the FIFA delegation. Please let us know if the proposal is convenient for the SSFA at your earliest convenience in order to make the appropriate arrangements. With regard to the financial assistance requested in order to organize the elective congress, kindly take note that we will provide you with a detailed list of all the necessary documents needed on a separate email.”

The secretary of SSFA says they are to hold a meet with the board of the federation to discuss on the advice of the world soccer governing body.

“We shall hold a meeting with board and communicate as soon as possible. We urge all stake holders to give us time as we try bringing to an end the crisis at the Federation,” Anthony John said.

The elective general assembly is part of FIFA road map to bring to an end the crises that have engulfed the South Sudan Football Association since last year, including allegations of corruption and a dispute over the chairmanship of the association.