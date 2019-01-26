FIFA offers SSFA nearly $1m

The international football governing body- FIFA has confirmed giving nearly one million dollars to the South Sudan Football Association to run its activities.

George Veron, who is a FIFA representative revealed this to journalists in Juba on Friday.

He said the 800,000 USD, an equivalent of roughly 212 million South Sudanese pounds was released last week.

It will be used for organizing tournaments and other SSFA activities this year.

“Of course they have already received the money in January. FIFA send them about 800,000 for functioning and organizing competition,” Mr Veron said.

The cash transfer is the first in three years since FIFA suspended funding the association in 2015 over administrative issue.