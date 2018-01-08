FIFA agrees to support S. Sudan

World soccer governing body FIFA has agreed to fully support South Sudan Football Association in implementing development projects.

This was announced on Saturday by the President of South Sudan Football Association, Francis Amin Michael, upon arrival at Juba airport after attending the CAF Award for the best player of the year in Ghana.

Francis Amin said he held meetings with FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura and briefed her about the activities of Association in South Sudan.

“I met the Secretary General Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura and briefed her on the development projects that we at South Sudan Football Association are undertaking and would love FIFA to support us financially and technically so that we can improve the game in the country,” he said.

In turn the Secretary General promised to provide financial and technical support to South Sudan to help develop her sports industry.