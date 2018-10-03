What Festus Mogae told leaders during his farewell party

The outgoing chairperson of JMEC has called on South Sudanese leaders to forget the past and focus on implementing the recently signed revitalized agreement.

Speaking during his farewell party held in Juba yesterday, Festus Mogae urged the leaders to work towards improving the livelihood of the ordinary citizens.

“My last recommendation to you is a simple statement that instead of destroying, you could be building, and instead of buying guns next time, buy textbooks build a classroom for your children.

Mogae said he is optimistic that the revised agreement will be implemented for the sake of development.

“Education and training are what you should be doing, provide clean water for citizens build infrastructure. You are a very rich country, I departure with hope.”

In August, Mr. Mogae wrote a letter to the Chairperson of the IGAD Heads of State and Government, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed on his resignation.

He officially resigned during the signing of the peace accord in Ethiopia on September 12, 2018.

In June last year, Mogae recommended for the revitalization of the agreement to the IGAD Heads of State and Government during their 31st Extra-ordinary Summit on South Sudan.

In his letter of resignation, Festus Mogae stated that it was appropriate for the new phase of the transition period for South Sudan to be in fresh hands.

For his part, Vice President – Dr. James Wani Igga reiterated the government’s commitment to implement the revitalized peace agreement

“As a government, we declare our full commitment to implement the recently signed revitalized peace accord, without fail so that our people can enjoy lasting peace in their land and achieve prosperity.”

Festus Gontebanye Mogae – The former President of Botswana was appointed in October 2015 by the IGAD shortly after the peace agreement was signed, as the chairman of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.