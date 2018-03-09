Female deminer killed by UXO

A 33 year-old female deminer who was seriously injured while working in Melut on Wednesday has passed away, said the UN Mine Action Service.

It said a second deminer also sustained minor injuries in the incident.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, UNMAS said the two were working for its contracting partner.

UNMAS South Sudan Program Manager, Tim Lardner, said the mine action community in South Sudan was “deeply shocked” by the loss of their long-time colleague.

“Our deepest sympathy and condolence go out to the family of the deceased, who has devoted most her life in removing explosive hazards in South Sudan,” he said.

He said UNMAS is working with its partners including the South Sudan National Mine Action Authorities to fully investigate the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN in South Sudan, David Shearer, also expressed his sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of the deminer.

According to UNMAS, large areas of South Sudan are littered with explosive hazards after decades of conflict.

Nearly 90 million meter square of land are thought to be contaminated by landmines and unexploded ordnance.

Since its inception in South Sudan in 2004, UNMAS says it has surveyed vast tracts of land, cleared 37,839 landmines and 939,552 UXO to make 998 water points, 180 schools and 152 clinics safe for use by local communities.