National ID, Passport & Licenses fee increase

The Ministry of Finance has announced an increase in prices of the national identification and other legal documents.
According to a directive from the office of the 1st undersecretary, Agak Achuil Lual, the readjustment of fees for National IDs, Passports, Visas, permits and licenses are in accordance with the Budget 2016/2017.
The new rates under the Taxation Amendment Act 2016/2016 directs all government insistution in charge of non-oil revenue collection to readjust their fees.
In compliance, on Wednesday this week, the Directorate of Nationality and Passports launched the new fees for a regular passport, with changes from 315 to 4,410 South Sudanese Pounds;
Nationality Certificate, which used to cost ssp 45 pounds, is now ssp 630.
However, the entry visa fee for a Kenyan and Ugandan national remains the same.
It says this is part of implementing the news rates of tax collection which was approved in the 2016/17 budget.
The letter also states that the change in the fees is in line with Taxation Amendment Act of 2016/2017, together with the Financial Act.
The ministry has also requested all agencies to apply the new rates for charging any tax or fee.