National ID, Passport & Licenses fee increase

The Ministry of Finance has announced an increase in prices of the national identification and other legal documents.

According to a directive from the office of the 1st undersecretary, Agak Achuil Lual, the readjustment of fees for National IDs, Passports, Visas, permits and licenses are in accordance with the Budget 2016/2017.

The new rates under the Taxation Amendment Act 2016/2016 directs all government insistution in charge of non-oil revenue collection to readjust their fees.

In compliance, on Wednesday this week, the Directorate of Nationality and Passports launched the new fees for a regular passport, with changes from 315 to 4,410 South Sudanese Pounds;

Nationality Certificate, which used to cost ssp 45 pounds, is now ssp 630.

However, the entry visa fee for a Kenyan and Ugandan national remains the same.

It says this is part of implementing the news rates of tax collection which was approved in the 2016/17 budget.

The letter also states that the change in the fees is in line with Taxation Amendment Act of 2016/2017, together with the Financial Act.

The ministry has also requested all agencies to apply the new rates for charging any tax or fee.