FDs urge JMEC to publicize investigations into CoH violations

The Former Detainees are urging the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission to make public findings of investigations of the violations of the Cessation of Hostilities agreement as soon as they are submitted to them.

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Monitoring Mechanism is tasked with investigating any breach of the agreement.

The Cessation of Hostilities agreement was signed by parties at the Revitalization Forum in December last year.

Since then, there have been reports of fighting by parties in various parts of the country.

The former detainees condemned the violations and refer to it as “widespread, persistent, deliberate and callous”.

“Each of the warring party is blaming the other for the violating the CoH while failing to acknowledge its own role and obligations in ensuring the agreement is observed,” the FDs noted in a press statement.

The former detainees said adhering and holding to the agreement can build “confidence and trust” as a basis for “meaningful discussions at the next round of the HLRF in February, 2018”.

CTSAMM should investigate any violation as soon as they are reported and not wait for days, weeks or even months before doing it, the group added.

“Delaying the release of CTSAMM investigation until a balancing act has been committed by the other party has no more than a nuisance massage and sends the unfortunate message of comparing a mountain to a molehill, thereby encouraging impunity,” the statement read.

The FDs further called on JMEC to prod IGAD and guarantors of the peace agreement to sanction those who violate the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in December last year.