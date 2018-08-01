FDs to sign Khartoum deal with reservations

The Former Detainees say they will sign the Khartoum peace agreement but with some reservations.

Last week, only the government and the SPLM-IO signed a preliminary deal on power sharing.

The other political parties, including the ones led by Dr. Lam Akol, Joseph Bakasoro and Gabriel Changson rejected the deal.

For their part, the Former Detainees – which comprises Pagan Amum, Majak Agoot and Deng Alor – say they are not comfortable with some of the provisions.

“The government is saying: ‘No’, they will manage these funds during the interim period. But we are saying: ‘No’, It cannot be managed by the government,” said Deng Alor, a representative of the former detainees.

According to the Khartoum peace agreement, which is expected to be inked this Sunday, the funds will be managed by the government.

Mr Deng Alor argued that the money for sustaining the transitional period should be managed by an independent body drawn from all the peace parties.

Other contentious issue the Former Detainees feel should be ironed out during the interim period is the formation of the Independent Boundary Commission or IBC.

The IBC is tasked with conducting a referendum on the number of states within 5 months from the date of signing of the deal.

But the FDs argue, saying the timeframe is not enough given the fact that millions of citizens are still in IDPs and refugee camps.