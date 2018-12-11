Favoritism deprives qualified S.Sudanese jobs-Justice Ajonye

The acting chairperson of the South Sudan Law Society has said that allocation of government positions is based on relationships.

Justice Perpetua made the remarks over the weekend during a forum organized by the Sudd Institute, titled: fixing governance is key to stability in South Sudan.

Justice Ajonye Perpetua said favoritism has had negative impact on the nation building since qualified individuals were deprived of job opportunities.

She said highly qualified females were the most affected.

“This is what most of them say, you must be an inlaw, lover or relative.”

“So it is time that if you want something to change in this country, we need to do something a bit unique about the female species, she said”

She went on to accuse some government officials of institutionalizing their mother tongues in their respective offices.

“In good practice of governance, if you institutionalize your own language in your institution, then you deprive others.

Justice Ajony said “language issue has to be taken seriously” and is impacting negatively on social cohesion of the coutnry.”

According to article six of the interim constitution, English is the official language , while mother tongues are national languages, and their use in office is a violation of the constitution.