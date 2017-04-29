Fashoda state urges aid workers to return to Kodok

Authority in Fashoda state calls on aid agencies to resume activities in Kodok Town where there were reports of fighting, the Minister of Information in the state has said.

Mr. Otur Okuj said they are communicating with organizations that were in the area to resume operations.

”Now the government has intervened to the area and I think no reason for them (the organizations) again not to go, and we are now trying here to meet with them (the organizations) so that they can go to Kodok town to run they activates normally because the government already there,” Okuj said.

The minister said the displaced lack protection, food, and access to clean water, shelter and basic household items.

On Thursday, the head of the medical charity, MSF, Marcus Bachman, said aid organizations had suspended operations the area due to increased insecurity.

Mr. Bachman said as a result of the fighting more than 25,000 civilians fled to Aburoc an area 30 kilometers from Kodok.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said more than 30 aid workers were evacuated from Kodok and Aburoc.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said aid workers are concerned by the rising needs of the population.