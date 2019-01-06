Fashoda state authorities warn of looming hunger

There is a looming hunger in Fashoda state in the greater Upper Nile region due crop failure last year, according to authorities.

Othor Okuj, the state information minister has attributed the failure to scarcity of rainfall in parts of the state in 2018.

“All of us know as people of South Sudan that in the past year the rains were not enough.”

Mr Okuj says most of the counties are currently experiencing food shortage. He appeals to aid agencies to provide assistance to the population+.

“Therefore, we are appealing to the humanitarian agencies to help us because they know our situation and what is happening.”