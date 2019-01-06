Fashoda state authorities warn of looming hunger

Authorities in Fashoda have alerted there is a looming hunger in the state due crop failure last year.

Othor Okuj, the state information minister attributes the failure to scarcity of rainfall in parts of the state.

“All of us know as people of South Sudan that in the past year the rains were not enough.”

Mr Okuj says most of the counties are currently having food shortage. He appeals to aid agencies to provide assistance to the population.

“We are appealing to the humanitarian agencies to help us because they know our situation and what is happening.”