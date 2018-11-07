Why Fashoda will not have candidates for 2018 PLE

Education officials in Fashoda have confirmed that there are no candidates for the primary school leaving examinations in the state this year.

On Saturday, the Minister of General Education and Instruction – Deng Deng Hoc – told a press conference in Juba that Fashoda and Maiwut states would not sit the 2018 exams due to insecurity.

The Director-General for Education in Fashoda – Elia Bona – said after security situation improved over the years, they managed to reopen 21 schools.

However, Mr. Bona said these schools only have P7 learners.

“We have already opened about 21 schools in the state. 3 schools out of 21 have up to class 7 and 5 schools have to up class 6,” he told Eye Radio on phone.

‘So this means for us in the state we don’t have schools with class 8,” he said.

Last year, the state also missed doing the exams due to the insecurity.