Why farmers are urged to grow drought-tolerant crops

The Minister of Environment and Forestry has called on farmers in the south-eastern part of the country to grow drought-resistant crops in the next 3 months.

Drought-resistant crops are plants that can tolerate high temperatures, require less water and take a short period of time to grow.

These include millet, sorghum, okra, and legumes.

Josephine Napon says according to IGAD climate prediction and implication center, the South Eastern areas will have inadequate rainfall during the first trimester of the rainy season.

“The South Eastern part of South Sudan has been experiencing drought conditions and persistence of depressed rainfall,” Ms Napon told Eye Radio. “In these areas, we will have far-reaching implications.”

The South Eastern parts of South Sudan include Kapoeta and parts of Imatong States, which have been expressing drought in the past.

Local authorities in the areas have also been reporting shortages of food due to poor harvest, with some reporting deaths related to lack of food.

Ms Napon says other parts of the country have been predicted to have enough rainfall in March, April and May.

“This consensus rainfall and temperature forecast signify the impacts of climate change,” she continued.

“Thus farmers in the South Eastern Region of the country are to cultivate crops that require less water during this period.”

The next prediction will be done after 3 months.

The recent declaration of famine in some parts of the country has been partly blamed on climate change.