Farmers groups in Western Lakes in need of tools

The Director General in the Western Lakes State Ministry of Agriculture says farmers who have formed cooperative groups are finding it hard to access cultivation tools ahead of this rainy season.

Malith Rual said the preparation is unique this year because farmers have formed groups for efficiency.

“Most of them farmers in Western Lakes state have adopted Ox-plough technology and this Ox-ploughing technology is now being threaten with many things,” said Rual.

Mr. Rual also said that he expects the farmers will receive assistance from the Food and Agriculture Organization and other partners.

“The ministry is trying its level best to put up a small local blacksmith with support from the NCA,” he added.

He said the state government will ensure there is stable security so that farmers can focus on cultivation.

South Sudan is currently facing acute food shortages due to famine.