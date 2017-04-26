FAO distribute seeds and other kits to people in safe areas

The Food and Agriculture Organization says it has started distributing vegetable seeds to vulnerable communities across the country for this planting season.

FAO’s Country Representative, Sergio Tissot, said this is part of an emergency response plan to fight food insecurity in the country

In February, the Bureau of statistics and two UN agencies declared famine in parts of Unity State. A food security and nutrition assessment indicated that almost five million people were in urgent need of food, nutrition and agriculture assistance.

Mr Tissot said the FAO is now distributing seeds and fishing nets in form Unity State, the Bhar al-Gazal and some parts of Equatoria region, where there is relative security.

“We will assist more than two million through this emergence program. We will distribute more less 130,000 crop kits to the redistribution so which means the redistribution of seeds. We are planning 64, 0000,” he said.



Mr Tissot said short term trainings will be offered to farmers to ensure better use of the seeds and fishing nets.

He said the biggest challenge the organization is facing is the problem of insecurity and checkpoints as they try to access the people in need in different parts of the country.