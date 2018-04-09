Family of aid worker killed in N. Liech calls for justice

A worker of a national non-governmental organization was killed on Saturday in Northern Liech.

The slain worker; a 39-year-old Youngson Sadaraka Loguron, was the program director of Hope Resurrection that is operating in the area.

His elder brother, James Amule Sadaraka told Eye Radio that late Loguron was shot dead on Saturday evening in Nhialdhiu while returning from the field to his base in Bentiu.

Mr Amule told Eye Radio, the director of the organization reported the sad news to the family in person.

“My brother Youngson had gone to the site for training and when he was returning to his base in Bentiu, along the road there were bandits and they killed him.”

He added that the assailant’s identities are unknown.

“It’s a very big lose to the family but the most important thing is that we ask the government of Bentiu to apprehend the people who killed him and bring them to book,” said Mr Amule.

When contacted, the director of Hope Resurrection declined to speak to Eye Radio about the incident.

The government of Northern Liech has also not commented on the matter.