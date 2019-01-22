Families of slain UN contractors call for justice

Families of two civilians killed by a UN peacekeeper in Juba over the weekend are calling for justice for the two young men.

On Monday, UNMISS said one of its peacekeepers shot dead two civilians at its base along Juba-Yei road on Sunday.

It is not clear what prompted the unnamed peacekeeper to open fire on Legge Moses and Kenyi Morris.

They were 26 and 28 years old, respectively.

However, the UN mission said yesterday it was working to establish circumstances under which the two civilian contractors died after they were shot by a peacekeeper.

Legge’s brother Wani Moses says they want to see the perpetrator brought to book.

“They are said to be peacekeepers, and again if they are killing our own brothers like this, what does it mean,” he questioned.

“We are looking for the way forward on the issue to ensure that we get the right option, “he said.

Meanwhile, the ministry of foreign affairs has described as “unjustified cold blood murders” the killing of the two civilians by a UN peacekeeper.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the ministry calls for immediate joint and transparent investigation into this incident with a view to bring the perpetrator to account.