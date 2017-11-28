Corruption convicts’ families appeal for pardon

Families of the ten individuals convicted of the corruption scandal at the Presidency have appealed to President Salva Kiir to forgive and pardon their convicted relatives, the defense lawyer has said.

The ten officials were among 16 individuals sentenced to life in prison in June last year.

The convicts were accused of playing a role in the loss of more than 14 million US dollars and 30 million pounds.

In September, six individuals were acquitted by the Supreme Court and the rest had their jail terms reduced.

This came five months after the Court of Appeal, overruled the decision and referred it to the high court again in April this year.

Speaking to Eye Radio, defense lawyer Reech Ring says that the families of those still in prison are seeking review of the verdicts, but the Judiciary is in crisis.

“The families have decided that due to the crisis, the judiciary is not going to speed up the process of the review. Therefore, we are now trying to look for easier way going to the president to look for pardon. To my personal and legal view on that, when you are applying for pardon that means you have accepted the constitution and then you need the president to intervene because this is the powers of the president,” he said.

In an appeal letter dated 15th October 2017 extended to the Eye Radio, the families said their decision to write to President Salva Kiir was as a result of what they called serious and life-threatening social, health and humanitarian issues affecting their convicted relatives.

“We wish to inform you that some of our relatives who were re-convicted and left in prison are still facing serious social, health and humanitarian problems.

Some of them are suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes high blood pressure, hypertension and peptic ulcers diseases”, said the families in the appeal letter.

The family of the convicted relatives said in their appeal to President Kiir that the imprisonment of the relatives has led to the disintegration of their families.

“Our relatives are the sole breadwinners at home and their long absence has led to the suffering and disintegration of their immediate families.

Children of some of our convicted relatives are unable to go to school because there is no one to cater for their needs such as food, accommodation, medical treatment, and school fees”, said the relatives.

The families of the four Kenyan citizens who were convicted also signed the appeal and pleaded with President Salva Kiir to pardon their relatives so that they can go back home.

The distraught family members said they have suffered great agony because of the imprisonment of their relatives since the beginning of this case about 3 years ago.

“The detention of our relatives has negatively impacted on our own lives. We are humbly and earnestly pleading with you Mr. President to forgive our convicted relatives for mistakes they may have committed against you, your government or against the people of South Sudan”.

The families also appreciated President Salva Kiir for launching the National Dialogue Process which they say will lead to permanent peace, stability, and unity in South Sudan.

“You fought hard all your life for the people of this country and you continue to struggle every day for peace, stability, and unity in South Sudan. It is because of your undying love for South Sudan and its people and in the spirit of forgiveness, reconciliation, and healing that you launched the National Dialogue Process”.

The families concluded their petition by appealing President Salva Kiir to forgive and pardon their convicted in line with powers of pardon granted to him by the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan.

“Once again, we beseech you to forgive and pardon our convicted relatives and show mercy upon them in line with Your Excellency’s exclusive powers to grant pardon as enshrined in Article 101(H) of the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2015, Amended 2015”, concludes the appeal.

The alleged corruption case in the Office of the President against the 16 individuals began with the arrest of John Agou Wuoi and 4 Kenyan citizens who were employees of Click Technologies Limited.

In February 2016, they were charged in High Court in Juba, tried and convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Following the appeal to the Court of Appeal, the case against was quashed and a retrial of the case afresh was ordered by the Court of Appeal in April 2017.

The Court of Appeal cited lack of evidence, failure by the trial judge of the Court of first instance to ensure principle of the fairness and due process of the law during trial of the case as well as interference through threats and intimidation by personnel from the National Security Service within and outside the Court chambers as some of the reasons for quashing convictions and sentences against all the 16 accused persons.

However, the prosecution appealed to the Supreme Court against the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

In September 2017, the Supreme Court rendered its verdict acquitting six individuals and handed down different convictions and sentences against ten other individuals including four Kenyan citizens who were employees of Click Technologies Ltd.

The company was a local retail company that used to supply electronic equipment and stationeries to the Office of the President.

The following individuals were acquitted and set free by the Supreme Court of South Sudan:

1. Anyieth Chaat Paul – wife of John Agou Wuoi.

2. Mayen Wol Jong – former Chief Administrator, Office of the President.

3. Nhomuot Agoth Cithiik – former Controller of Accounts, Office of the President.

4. Garang Aguer Akok – former Office Manager of the Presidential Advisor on Decentralization and Inter-Governmental Linkages, Office of the President.

5. Chaat Paul Nul – former Director General of Communications and Public Relations, Office of the President.

6. Anyang Majok Ayuen – Cashier from the Central Bank of South Sudan.

Those individuals were re-convicted by the Supreme Court are;

1. John Agou Wuoi – Businessman and owner of Click Technologies Limited. Sentenced to 14 years and ordered to compensate the Government of South Sudan sum of USD 2 Million and SSP 14 Million through Civil Proceedings.

2. Yel Luol Koor – former Executive Director, Office of the President. Sentenced to 9 years and ordered to compensate the Government of South Sudan sum of USD 2 Million and SSP 14 Million through Civil Proceedings.

3. Ring Ajing Juuk – former Controller of Accounts, Office of the President. Sentenced to 9 years and a fine of SSP 250,000 (failure to pay this fine, then he will have to serve additional one year in prison).

4. Anna Kalisto Ladu – former senior cashier, Office of the President. Sentenced to 9 years and a fine of SSP 500,000 (failure to pay this fine, then he will have to serve additional two years in prison).

5. Kur Ayuen Kou – former Deputy Director of Communications, Office of the President. Sentenced to 3 years.

6. Francis Yatta Justin – former Bookkeeper, Ministry of Finance. Sentenced to 4 years and ordered to compensate the Government of South Sudan sum of USD 415,215 through Civil Proceedings.

7. Anthony Mwadime Wazome (Kenyan) – Employee of Click Technologies Ltd. Sentenced to 9 years.

8. Anthony Keya Munialo (Kenyan) – Employee of Click Technologies Ltd. Sentenced to 9 years.

9. Ravi Ramesh Ghaghda (Kenyan) – Employee of Click Technologies Ltd. Sentenced to 9 years.

10. Boniface Chuma Muriuki (Kenyan) – Employee of Click Technologies Ltd. Sentenced to 9 years.