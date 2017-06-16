SPLM factions in Kampala for followup reunification meeting

The SPLM Secretary for Information says the party factions are meeting in Kampala to work on a roadmap for implementing the Arusha deal on the reunification of the party.

Lam Both told Eye Radio on Friday that the SPLM, SPLM IO, and the Former Political Detainees will also review a document prepared by the ruling party in Uganda on implementing the reunification agreement.

Last month, the three groups met in Kampala in presence of Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, on the request of the chairman of the SPLM and South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir.

The meeting had agreed to establish a working committee that will develop a work-plan on implementation of the Arusha Accord, end the war and plan for peace in South Sudan.

Mr. Lam says the representatives from SPLM (in government), SPLM-IO, and FDs are already in Kampala, Uganda.

“Honorable Acting Secretary General Jemma Nunu Kumba, Honorable Daniel Awet Akot and Honorable Simon Kun – the three of them who went last time – also went yesterday. They are in Kampala. The SPLM IO team also went yesterday and the rest of FDs have also gone there,” he said.

He said the meeting would work out the road-map for the implementation of Arusha Agreement.

“Based on the resolution of their meeting last time in Kampala, their communique said that they were going to work out the roadmap for the implementation of Arusha Agreement, and that’s what they will be doing; they will be reviewing the documents that were prepared by the secretariat in Uganda and see how they can move forward with implementation,” Lam said.

Mr. Lam said the meeting is expected to take two days.

Last month, the Former Detainees led by Pagan Amum failed to sign the working document, saying they needed to time consult.

A statement later by the group said that the immediate priority for the country, in their perspective, should be ending the war, rather than uniting the party.