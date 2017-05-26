A UN expert urges army to sign sexual violence document

The team leader of the UN Experts on the Rule of Law and Sexual Violence in Conflict has told SPLA Generals that it is important the army signs the document on prevention of sexual gender based violence in the country.

In 2014, the United Nations and the government agreed to develop concretes measures on how to prevent and respond to conflict-related sexual violence.

These actions include; issuance of clear order prohibiting sexual violence through the chain of command, timely investigation of alleged violations, and reinforcement of the military justice system.

Speaking to Eye Radio after the conclusion of a three-day validation workshop with the army in Juba yesterday, Inozona Hinda said that an action plan to implement the proposal has been finalized.

“We have just finalized the action plan of the SPLA which will now be presented to the Chief of Defense in order to give other indication in order to take this forward,” Hinda said.



For his part, the Director of Media and Public Relations of the SPLA, Malaak Ayuen says the document will be presented to President Salva Kiir for approval.

“We will embark with implementation of the document, to show them exactly that we have started the process of implementing. The commitment made by our President and the former Chief of General Staff,” Malaak said.



Other issues addressed by the document include; provision of a Special Police Units with the capacity to investigate sexual violence crimes, training of police personnel, and recruitment of more female police officers in key institutions.