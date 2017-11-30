Executive accused of interfering with TNLA affairs

The National Legislative Assembly is unable to hold senior government officials accountable due to the Executive’s interference in its affairs, according to civil society groups.

According to Chapter 1, Article 57 of the Transitional Constitution, the MPs have the powers to summon Ministers to answer questions of members of the Assembly on matters related to their ministries.

They are also mandated to interrogate Ministers about their performance or the performance of their ministries; and where necessary cast a vote of no confidence against any Minister.

“The Members of Parliament, for example, clearly stated to us that they don’t have the voice to speak,” said Rajab Muhandis, the Executive Director for South Sudan Network for Democracy and Elections.

Since the establishment of the legislative assembly 12 years ago, the lawmakers have never tabled a motion of no confidence against any minister.

Only President Salva Kiir removes ministers through decrees.

“If they want to summon ministers on issues of accountability, they are called and told: ‘how would you summon your party to the parliament?’ and so they are limited and in the same they do not speak out for their own people, their own constituencies,” said Mr Muhandis.

He stressed that this should stop in order to allow the people’s representatives to exercise their roles freely:

“This is a challenge and that our institutions should be democratic and free to represent the people and represent their aspirations.”

Muhandis spoke to the media on behalf of about 40 civil society groups after a consultative meeting with the National Dialogue Steering Committee on Wednesday.