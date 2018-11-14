Examination council likely to postpone PLE 2018

Education authorities say this year’s South Sudan primary school leaving examination is likely to be postponed due to lack of funding.

The exercise is expected to kick off in 12 days from now.

Nearly 50,000 pupils have registered for the national examinations.

During an interview with Eye Radio, the director of the examination council, Nyok Deng says the schoolchildren may not sit unless the ministry of finance and economic planning provides it with funds.

“We promise we will deliver on our promises as a council and that’s what we are trying to do. But now, the ball is in the court of the ministry of finance. If it is not able to release the money, we may be forced to cancel the examinations.’

He says the ministry normally hires chartered planes to deliver examinations papers to respective states.

“We can’t carry exams papers on our backs to the states, we have to use aircraft and that needs money.”

Nyok did not mention the amount of money required to conduct the examinations, however, last year’s exercise cost 10 million pounds.

The money is spent on the printing of the examination papers, distribution, and marking.