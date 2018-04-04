Retired soldier killed in gun battle in Mundri

Two people were reportedly killed in a gun battle in Mundri town in last night when armed men attacked a house of an ex-combatant.

Amadi state information minister says the incident occurred at Faraga Sika during the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

John Obote told Eye Radio that the group of gunmen attacked the retired soldier identified as Khamis, at his house.

In defense, Khamis managed to shoot dead one of the attackers minutes before he himself was killed.

“This man was at his home and unknown persons came and attacked him. And because he had a gun, he at least managed to defend himself,” said Mr Obote.

The motive of the attack on the ex-combatant is not known.

The information minister also said the governor ordered security forces on Wednesday morning to search the remaining attacker, who was later found and arrested.