“Everybody is welcome to participate except Riek Machar” -Kiir

President Salva Kiir says all South Sudanese are welcome to participate in the national dialogue process except Dr. Riek Machar.

Kiir made the remarks during the swearing in of one hundred and eleven members of the steering committee of the process today.

Speaking during the occasion, he said Dr. Riek Machar can only send a delegation to the process.

“Yes, everybody is welcome to participate in the national dialogue except Riek Machar,” Kiir said.



He said all opposition forces are also welcome to participate in the process.

“If he [Machar] has a delegation, the people he trust, let them appoint these people to come to Juba. We guarantee their safety so that they don’t fear for their lives,” he added.



President Kiir called on opposition leaders to embrace the spirit of national unity and the dialogue.

He said those criticizing the initiative should give the steering committee the benefit of doubt to move the process forward.

The President directed the security forces to allow everyone to participate without hindrance, and also ensure humanitarian access to the needy.

Kiir once again declared a unilateral ceasefire, but directed the SPLA to respond to provocations only in self-defense.

President Kiir added that he has directed his attorney to review cases of any political prisoner with the view to set them free.