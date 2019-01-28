EU, Troika “not clear” – Makuei

The government spokesperson has accused the Troika countries and the EU of working against peace in South Sudan.

Michael Makuei says the position of the international community on the revitalized peace agreement is unclear and this should be addressed.

“The international community is divided. Within the international community, there are people who are against the peace agreement,” Michael Makuei said at a forum in Juba Sunday.

“Among them are those who smuggled out Thomas Cirilo from Khartoum and was taken to Addis, from Addis to Djibouti and from Djibouti to America.”

The revitalized peace agreement was signed in September last year.

However, the Troika countries refused to ink the document as guarantors of the peace accord.

In October last year – the UK special envoy to South Sudan and Sudan said the Troika countries did not sign the revitalized peace deal because Khartoum denied them full engagement in the peace process.

Christopher Trott said the UK, Norway, and the US had no opportunity to add their views during the negotiations.

He said the Sudanese mediators used a different approach during the revitalization process in Khartoum, compared to the 2015 peace talks in Addis Ababa.

“There is this group of TROIKA and the European Union; these people are not clear. They are not for peace because they said ‘you [parties] first implement this peace agreement’,” Makuei stated. “‘If you implement it well, then we will support you’. We told them that ‘if we can implement it without you, then we will not need your support again, because it is high time for us now to get your support’.”

Both the Troika countries and the EU are yet to comment on the statement.

However, the diplomat said they are still in support of the revitalized peace agreement.