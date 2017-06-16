Heads of Mission condemn attacks on Juba – Nimule road

Members of the international diplomatic corps based in Juba have deplored last week’s attack on a civilian convoy on the Juba – Nimule highway.

The European Union, Troika, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden have described the attack on civilians as a callous act by the armed opposition group.

Last week, the police said more than fourteen people, including a senior SPLA officer, were killed and nine others injured in the attack on a convoy on the Nimule-Juba road.

The eyewitness told Eye Radio the number of those killed was more than 20.

The assailants attacked a convoy of 30 cars coming to Juba from the border town of Nimule.

The forces loyal to Dr. Riek Machar claimed responsibility for the attack, saying their target was the military escort provided to the civilian vehicles.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the heads of mission in South Sudan condemned the attack.

They said the statement by forces loyal to Dr. Riek taking responsibility for the attack demonstrates a deepened disregard for civilian casualties.

The Heads of Mission said they decry all attacks upon unarmed civilians by the warring parties and reiterate the call by IGAD for all factions to immediately stop the fighting.