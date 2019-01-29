EU well positioned to fill in US-S.Sudan diplomatic gap – Int’l Crisis Group

The absence of an active international diplomatic lead is a challenge to the revitalised peace agreement, a research group on violent conflict has assessed.

The International Crisis Group says from the early 2000s to 2017, the U.S. special envoy to Sudan and, later, South Sudan, played this role as the head of Troika countries.

However, it said since Donald Trump’s election, the special envoy’s office has been vacant.

This, according to the group, might affect the implementation of the peace deal.

It also urged the EU to consider how best it can fill this gap. This is because it said: “The EU is well positioned to take on a larger diplomatic role, given Europe’s heavy investment in South Sudan’s stability and the generous humanitarian relief it provides to its people.

The group, in its 2019 Watchlist Global Overview, said the international actors will need to push IGAD to see.