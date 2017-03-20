EU offers S Sudan, Somalia $170m in humanitarian aid

The European Union has announced a grant of more than $170 million US dollars in response to the famine in South Sudan and drought in the neighboring countries.

This comes a month after the National Bureau of Statistics and three UN agencies declared famine in the country, particularly in the former Unity State.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica says the cash will be divided between South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

“The sooner we act, the more lives we can save. This package of €165m will support the urgent needs of South Sudanese people in the country and the region but also the millions of people at risk of famine in the Horn of Africa,” Mr. Mimica said.

“With this additional support, the EU shows the way to other members of the international community to also respond urgently.”

Out of the funding, South Sudan will receive more than $100 million, while the rest will go to other three countries.

The aid for South Sudan will be used to assist vulnerable people in the country, particularly women and children.

Part of the donation will be used to support South Sudanese refugees who have fled to neighboring countries due to violence.

Mr. Mimica added that, with this new assistance, the EU would do its utmost to contain the effects of extremely challenging circumstances in South Sudan and in the Horn of Africa.