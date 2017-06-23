EU donates $94m to refugees in Uganda

European Union has donated more than 94 million US dollars to help fund relief operations for South Sudanese refugees in Uganda.

The announcement was made yesterday [Thursday] ahead of the Uganda Solidarity Summit on Refugees being convened and jointly hosted by President Yoweri Museveni and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez.

While in the Uganda Solidarity Summit on Refugees, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged the international community to show solidarity with those that had fled their homes as well as with the Ugandan Government and people.

In the a statement, European Union Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said the donation is to help the most vulnerable refugees (South Sudanese).

Presidential Press Secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny, told Eye Radio that Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga led a delegation for the conference.

The summit which ended today (Friday), aims to rally international support for refugees and host communities in the form of donations, investments and innovative programmes.