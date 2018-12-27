Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding

Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community.

Jodi Jonglei, who is also the state speaker, announced the move on the festive season during the x mass festive season.

“We don’t want the issue of cattle raiding, killing and child abduction to happen in our area again, not just as the government – but as political leaders of Murle in Boma State in Pibor or in Juba here.”

“Those coming to Juba here from Pibor to sell their cows always when they are going back, they abduct children of other people.

It is not clear what measures they have put in place. However, despite countless dialogue and peace conferences with the neighboring states, the regions continue to experience these problems

“We said no, all these things must stop,” Jodi said. The community has for years been notoriously blamed for cattle raiding and child abduction by the neighboring states.

The states affected by barbaric tradition include; Jubek, Torit, Akobo and Jonglei.