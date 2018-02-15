Ethiopia’s PM Hailemariam Desalegn resigns

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has resigned, according to the state media.

He had submitted his resignation as both premier and the chairman of the ruling coalition in an effort to facilitate reforms following a period of mass unrest, Reuters news agency reported.

“Unrest and a political crisis have led to the loss of lives and displacement of many,” Hailemariam said in a televised address to the nation.

“… I see my resignation as vital in the bid to carry out reforms that would lead to sustainable peace and democracy,” he said.

Hailemariam said he would stay on as prime minister in a caretaker capacity until the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) and the country’s parliament accepted his resignation and named a new premier.

The resignation comes amid anti-government protests in the Oromia and Amhara regions.

Media houses have been shut down for the last three days together with social media platforms.