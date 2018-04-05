Ethiopian appointed as force commander of UNISFA

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, has appointed an Ethiopian general as the new force commander for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei.

Major general Gebre Adhana is succeeding Major General Tesfay Gidey who will complete his assignment on 23 April 2018, according to a statement posted on the UN website.

General Adhana, brings with him 38 years of experience in the Ethiopian Army, regularly travelling to Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda and the African Union Mission in Somalia.

His trips centered on coordinating common security and border issues with neighboring countries as well as being fully involved in force preparations, planning and deployment of forces for international and regional peacekeeping operations.

Last month, the Security Council said it may retain UNISFA’s support to Joint Border Verification Monitoring Mechanism, based on some of the recent efforts made by Sudan and South Sudan.

The body was established in 2011 to conduct monitoring and verification activities along the Sudan-South Sudan border.